Mea Marie Connor
1978 - 2020
Mea Marie Connor, 41, passed away peacefully, on May 23, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on July 11, 1978, in Erie, Pa., to Frankie and Ethel Connor.

Mea was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and earned a degree from Mercyhurst University. Mea enjoyed painting, music and fashion.

Mea was preceded in death by her daughter, Zayha Zayaire Connor-Martin.

She is survived by her parents, Frankie Connor (Susan) and Ethel Connor (Edsel), her daughter, Brynn Renae Chance, father of their child, Brian Chance, her brothers, Frankie Connor (Yulonda) and Andre Connor (Heather) and sisters, Fatima Jenkins (Michael), Lisa Connor (Michael) and Erica Veal (Colton), nieces and nephews, Jarrell Connor, Keith Baker II, Tamerra Baker, DeAndre' Connor, Ryan Connor, Jasmine Connor, Nafeesha Baker, Darian Bell and Bradley Veal, and a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Private arrangements are provided by Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th St. Erie.

The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Emma's Footprints in Mea's name.

Send condolences to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
