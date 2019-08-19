|
Megan E. Hawse, age 23, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on March 27, 1996, a daughter of the late Damond N. and Karen S. (Kinney) Hawse.
Megan was a very loving soul and known for her feisty spirit. She enjoyed knitting, reading and all types of entertainment. She loved animals and had a passion for horses. She often volunteered for TREC - Hope on Horseback. She always dreamt of opening her own therapeutic horse ranch. Megan had a servant heart and was always willing to help others. Megan loved spending time with family and friends; her little cousins adored her.
Survivors include the love of her life, Barry Cramer; a sister, Jordan Hawse; an aunt, Lena Velez; and many loving cousins and friends also survive.
The family would like to thank the staff at UPMC Hamot for caring for Megan. The staff provided exceptional care. A huge thank you to the ICU staff, including Dr. Gregory Beard, Dr. Ronaldo Sevilla, Dr. Carlos Racedo, Dr. Shelley Hill and Dr. Melissa Loveranes. Thank you for your love and support to our family during this time.
Friends are invited to gather at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of a service at 7 p.m., with Pastor Nancy Kardos officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2019