Megan Marie Humes


1989 - 2020
Megan Marie Humes Obituary
Megan Marie Humes, 31, of Cambridge Springs, passed away unexpectedly, on April 2, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center. Megan was born in Erie, on February 17, 1989, the daughter of Timothy Paul Humes and Lisa Ann Nunemaker Humes.

She graduated with the Cambridge Springs High School Class of 2007, and enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family, friends, and daughter.

Survivors include daughter, Gracelyn Lovell Granger at home; fiancé, Levi David Granger of Centerville; parents, Tim and Lisa Humes of Cambridge Springs; sister, Shelby Rae Humes and her companion, Joe Osterkamp of Cambridge Springs; grandparents, Janet and Charles Humes of Cambridge Springs and Ronald and Mary Nunemaker of Wattsburg; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatres.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2020
