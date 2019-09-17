|
|
Meleana "Lana" M. Bennetti Emerick, 71, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at her home.
Lana was born in Erie, on November 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Paul and Ann (Cirillo) Bennetti.
Lana graduated from Strong Vincent High School. She worked as a food service manager in the city school district for the past 40 years. She also managed concessions at the Veterans Stadium for 23 years.
She was a member of OLP Church.
Lana was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a strong, independent woman that loved her home, her gardens, and most importantly her family.
She is survived by a son, Rick Emerick; a daughter, JoAnn Hutchins and her husband Daniel; two grandchildren, Rachel and Nicholas Hutchins; a brother, Paul (Kathy) Bennetti; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506, followed by burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials made be made to OLP Church.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 17, 2019