Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
2401 W. 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Meleana Emerick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meleana Lana M. Bennetti Emerick


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meleana Lana M. Bennetti Emerick Obituary
Meleana "Lana" M. Bennetti Emerick, 71, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at her home.

Lana was born in Erie, on November 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Paul and Ann (Cirillo) Bennetti.

Lana graduated from Strong Vincent High School. She worked as a food service manager in the city school district for the past 40 years. She also managed concessions at the Veterans Stadium for 23 years.

She was a member of OLP Church.

Lana was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a strong, independent woman that loved her home, her gardens, and most importantly her family.

She is survived by a son, Rick Emerick; a daughter, JoAnn Hutchins and her husband Daniel; two grandchildren, Rachel and Nicholas Hutchins; a brother, Paul (Kathy) Bennetti; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506, followed by burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials made be made to OLP Church.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meleana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now