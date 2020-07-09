Melinda Joy Moffit, age 60, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital, after a lengthy illness. Born in Erie, on July 16, 1959, she was a daughter of Patricia (Doyle) Schnaekel, of Erie, and the late Melvin Schnaekel.
Melinda attended OLCS and graduated from Strong Vincent. She was known for her generosity of time and creative talent, as well as her marvelous personality, fun spirit, and quick wit. She worked as a licensed practical nurse. She loved her family and was always willing to help others. She loved animals, especially her dog, Willie. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Moffit.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her son, Jerry Kuruc, of Erie; two brothers, Timothy Schnaekel, and Matthew Schnaekel, wife Karen; her sister, Heidi Woodrome, husband Anthony; nieces and nephews, Aaron Schnaekel, Colleen, Cathleen, and Matt Schnaekel, and Andrew and Abby Woodrome; a sister-in-law, Marlene Moffit, of Meadville; and two grandchildren, Lucas and Branden.
A heartfelt "thanks" goes to the ICU Special Care nurses of Saint Vincent Hospital.
Friends are invited to call at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 W. 6th Street, Friday, July 10th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial, in Trinity Cemetery, will be private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.
