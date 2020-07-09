1/1
Melinda Joy Moffit
1959 - 2020
Melinda Joy Moffit, age 60, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital, after a lengthy illness. Born in Erie, on July 16, 1959, she was a daughter of Patricia (Doyle) Schnaekel, of Erie, and the late Melvin Schnaekel.

Melinda attended OLCS and graduated from Strong Vincent. She was known for her generosity of time and creative talent, as well as her marvelous personality, fun spirit, and quick wit. She worked as a licensed practical nurse. She loved her family and was always willing to help others. She loved animals, especially her dog, Willie. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Moffit.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her son, Jerry Kuruc, of Erie; two brothers, Timothy Schnaekel, and Matthew Schnaekel, wife Karen; her sister, Heidi Woodrome, husband Anthony; nieces and nephews, Aaron Schnaekel, Colleen, Cathleen, and Matt Schnaekel, and Andrew and Abby Woodrome; a sister-in-law, Marlene Moffit, of Meadville; and two grandchildren, Lucas and Branden.

A heartfelt "thanks" goes to the ICU Special Care nurses of Saint Vincent Hospital.

Friends are invited to call at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 W. 6th Street, Friday, July 10th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial, in Trinity Cemetery, will be private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Heidi and family,
I am sorry to hear about your loss. My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Erin Connelly Marucci
Acquaintance
