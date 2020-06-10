Melissa Ann Bishop, "Missy," age 51, of Erie, Pa., was called home on June 1, 2020, peacefully, in her home.
She was born on May 26, 1969 to Martha Lucus and Milton Bishop.
She attended Carlow University, where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree of Arts and Humanities. After, she worked as a Behavioral Technician at Pyramid Healthcare in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Missy held a beautiful heart and a loving soul, she made sure that everyone whom she encountered knew that they were loved. She loved to dance and socialize. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren. When she wasn't making someone laugh, she was hugging their pain away. She was a pure joy to be around.
Missy was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother Martha, and her nephew Stephen Bishop.
She is survived by her father Milton Bishop, her children Eric "Ej" Hayes Jr., Alyissa Allen (Jarrett), and Jalen Henderson, her sisters Marsha, Miranda, Monica, Brandy Bishop, and Keena Anderson, her brothers Darnell Anderson and Antoine Holman, and her four granddaughters and six grandsons. She was also loved by Nayamka D. Stonewall and many other nieces and nephews, Winnie and Tim Lucus and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her Godmother Joyce Gadsen.
A Home Going Service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery
Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
She was born on May 26, 1969 to Martha Lucus and Milton Bishop.
She attended Carlow University, where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree of Arts and Humanities. After, she worked as a Behavioral Technician at Pyramid Healthcare in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Missy held a beautiful heart and a loving soul, she made sure that everyone whom she encountered knew that they were loved. She loved to dance and socialize. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren. When she wasn't making someone laugh, she was hugging their pain away. She was a pure joy to be around.
Missy was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother Martha, and her nephew Stephen Bishop.
She is survived by her father Milton Bishop, her children Eric "Ej" Hayes Jr., Alyissa Allen (Jarrett), and Jalen Henderson, her sisters Marsha, Miranda, Monica, Brandy Bishop, and Keena Anderson, her brothers Darnell Anderson and Antoine Holman, and her four granddaughters and six grandsons. She was also loved by Nayamka D. Stonewall and many other nieces and nephews, Winnie and Tim Lucus and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her Godmother Joyce Gadsen.
A Home Going Service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery
Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 10, 2020.