Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
State Line United Methodist Church
12591 East Main Road
North East, PA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
State Line United Methodist Church
12591 East Main Road,
North East, PA
Melissa Ann (Paschke) Spiteri


1966 - 2020
Melissa Ann (Paschke) Spiteri Obituary
Melissa Ann (Paschke) Spiteri, age 53, of Erie passed away at her residence on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1966 in Erie, Pa. Her parents are Jack and Shirley (Cleveland) Paschke of North East.

Melissa was a 1985 graduate of North East High School and was formerly employed at the East Side YMCA day care for several years. Melissa was a member of the State Line United Methodist Church; she loved children, writing, and swimming.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Spiteri in 2017.

She is survived by her twin sister, Mindy Taylor of Erie; her brother, Kenneth Paschke (Cynthia) of Chardon, Ohio, nieces and nephews, Kaile Taylor, Duncan Taylor, Allison Shalek, and Geoffrey Paschke; as well as one beloved great-nephew, Thatcher Shalek.

Friends may call at the State Line United Methodist Church, 12591 East Main Road, North East, Pa., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 12 p.m. Officiating the service will be Rev. Kim Hummel.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.

If sending flowers, please have them sent to the funeral home. Those wishing to place memorial donations may do so through Perry Square Home Care, Region 2, 1505 State Street, Erie, PA 16501 or Heartland Hospice Serving Northwest Pennsylvania, 719 Indiana Drive, Erie, PA 16505.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020
