Melissa (Moore) Grettler, 49, of Cranesville, Pa., passed away at her home, on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 5, 1970, in Erie, a daughter of the late Carlos and Sharon (Black) Moore.
Melissa graduated from Albion's Northwestern Senior High School in 1988. Following high school she stayed home with her mother whom was sick, caring for her until her passing. After her mothers death, Melissa moved in with the Killian family staying there for some time. She started work caring for children as an at home baby sitter. She was then employed at Jackburn Manufacturing Inc., assisting on the line there. During this time she married, Robert S. Grettler, on November 14, 1995 in Lake City. After their marriage Melissa began work at the State Correctional Institution in Albion as a secretary there, as well as Erie Insurance. Following her time there she then worked at PA Soldiers' and Sailors' and most recently at Edinboro University of PA, gaining many friends along the way.
Melissa enjoyed time at the beach with her family, traveling often. Among their most memorable trips were places like, Punta Cana, Mexico, Hawaii, and beaches on the East Coast as well as Florida.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, Robert S. Grettler; a son, Gage S. Grettler; a daughter, Gabriell L. Grettler; and one grandchild, Koda Capwill; as well as several nieces and nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Melissa Grettler Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later time.
