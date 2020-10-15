1/1
Melissa M. Murzynski
Melissa M. Murzynski, 54, of Girard, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on June 9, 1966, in Erie, daughter of the late Willis F. and Marjorie Ann Perino Crissman.

Melissa was a Supervisor at Grimm Industries and was formerly employed at Moser Vending.

She had a great love for cooking, playing pool, and socializing with her friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Alexander Murzynski.

Melissa is survived by her dear friend, Timothy Bolla; daughter-in-law, Julia Murzynski; brother, James Crissman; grandsons, Nathan Murzynski and Dietrich Murzynski; as well as many nieces and good friends.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside Funeral Service on Saturday at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 4523 Love Road, at 10:00 a.m. Those attending are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. Memorials may be made to NAMI of Erie County, 1611 Peach Street, Suite 218, Erie, PA 16501 www.namierie.org" target="_blank">(www.namierie.org). To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
