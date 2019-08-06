|
Melissa Marianne Brown, born August 7, 1959, died July 9, 2019. Melissa was born in New York, N.Y., but grew up mainly in Westfield, N.Y.
With her last two years of high school at Phillips Exeter Academy and Northfield Mount Hermon School, both located in New England. Then she went to Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. She finished her education with a Master's Degree in Mathematics Education at SUNY Fredonia in Fredonia, N.Y. Eventually she settled in Erie, Pa., not far from her mother and father in Westfield.
Those who knew Melissa growing up remember her giant heart, her brilliant mind, her love of animals-such as the "male" cat she took in at school who had five kittens that she brought home during school break-her love of the sun, and her protectiveness of those she loved, including her two younger sisters-the younger whom she always made time for riding the tandem with and ending up getting ice cream cones, and the sister closer in age whom she took to the coolest parties and introduced to alternative music such as Frank Zappa, The Kinks, and David Bowie. Melissa loved challenging ideas, and she was a rebel with manners and without pretension. She was wonderful to talk to, and people gravitated to her because she was supportive and didn't judge them for weaknesses or differences.
Those who cared about Melissa witnessed her wounded heart and mind become ravaged by unspoken, undiagnosed psychological issues which lead to alcoholism and drug addiction beginning as a preteen. In her silent screams for help, the only relief she could find was escaping her inner demons, but those demons couldn't be suppressed. So while her loving heart remained, it was buried and she was lost in a world of destruction, obsessive-compulsive behavior, bouts of violence, and chaos. She never realized her goal of teaching high school mathematics, and people were forced away from her as it became clear she couldn't be helped.
Melissa's complicated life ended before she could find the healing and clarity she sought, but she lives on in the hearts and minds of the people she touched, and now she is free to rest in peace and love.
To memorialize Melissa the family requests compassionate support of local psychological and addiction programs.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2019