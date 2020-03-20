|
Melodie Ann Wilson, 67, of Albion, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born September 10, 1952 in Erie, a daughter of the late James and Ellamae (Young) Carnes.
Melodie was a member of the Albion Moose Club. She enjoyed reading, dolls, collecting knickknacks, and she loved Eeyore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Arthur Wilson, a great-granddaughter, Nova Grace Belden (December 26, 2015), and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jack Wilson, whom she married on November 14, 1969, four children, Jack Wilson Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Albion, Melissa Dick and her husband, William, of Girard, Sandra Belden and her husband, Perry, of Albion, Sabrina Miller and her husband, Matt, of Tacoma, Wash., 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nine brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield. Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 20, 2020