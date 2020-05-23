|
|
1977-2020
Melonie Roxanne Simkovitch (Geer), of Erie, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, May 17th, 2020, surrounded by her family, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born January 28th, 1977, to parents Howard and Carol.
She Graduated from McDowell Senior High School and Erie County Vocational School where she studied the art of Cosmetology.
Melonie was a social butterfly early in life. There was not one person that could not find joy in her infectious smile and laugh. She found brief joy while singing with the then Presque Isle Sweet Adalines with her Mother and other family friends. She was a beautiful soul who knew how to take life by the tail and enjoy every minute of it. Melonie loved her family, four beautiful children, and loved the person she found to be her complete soul mate, her fiancé Kenneth Lindenberger. Even in her darkest hours she found away to light up the room. In her passing she wanted to be able to help anyone she could, and because of her organ donation, she will help various people achieve goals and dreams that they may not have had the chance to. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Melonie was preceded in death by her father Howard Geer, maternal grandparents Michael and Helen Cerio, paternal grandparents Clifford and Clara Geer, and aunts Judith Hart and Michaela Galena.
She is survived by her fiancé Kenneth Lindenberger, mother Carol McGranor, sons Justin Geer (from North Carolina) and Logan Simkovitch of Lake City, daughter Jasmine Ferguson (Frank), Saraya Lindenberger, both of Erie, grandchildren Serena and Kypri, brothers Michael Geer (Karen), Matthew Geer (Elizabeth), and Russell McGranor, sister Melissa Theiss (Paul), all of Erie, along with many nieces and nephews.
Due to CDC guidelines, the family has chosen to have a memorial to Celebrate Melonie's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made directly to a family member.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 23, 2020