Melvin B. Kinnear, 70, of Girard, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He was born October 17, 1949 in Erie, a son of the late Melvin and Norma (Strohmeyer) Kinnear.
Melvin graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1968. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. Following his discharge from the military, he returned to the Erie area and lived in Wesleyville for many years. He had been employed at Welch Foods in North East and retired from there.
He enjoyed working outside his home in Girard and simply being outdoors and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice "Jean" Kinnear.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Sandra L. (McCall) Kinnear, whom he married July 5, 2008; three daughters, Jill M. Hetherington (Robert), Kim Ozimek (David) and Kimberly Bresee (Drew); son, John Kinnear (Scarlet); ten grandchildren, Ryan, Adam and Julie Hetherington, Jacob, Alex, Nathaniel and Krista; Nick, Ellie and Natalie; a great-granddaughter, Ava Rose Hetherington; sister, Cheryl Bilski (Alex); two brothers, Jerry Kinnear (Judy) and Mike Kinnear (Linda) and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Side Baptist Church, 8184 Peach St. #4795, Erie, PA 16509.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
