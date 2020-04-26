Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Kinnear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin B. Kinnear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin B. Kinnear Obituary
Melvin B. Kinnear, 70, of Girard, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

He was born October 17, 1949 in Erie, a son of the late Melvin and Norma (Strohmeyer) Kinnear.

Melvin graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1968. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. Following his discharge from the military, he returned to the Erie area and lived in Wesleyville for many years. He had been employed at Welch Foods in North East and retired from there.

He enjoyed working outside his home in Girard and simply being outdoors and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice "Jean" Kinnear.

He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Sandra L. (McCall) Kinnear, whom he married July 5, 2008; three daughters, Jill M. Hetherington (Robert), Kim Ozimek (David) and Kimberly Bresee (Drew); son, John Kinnear (Scarlet); ten grandchildren, Ryan, Adam and Julie Hetherington, Jacob, Alex, Nathaniel and Krista; Nick, Ellie and Natalie; a great-granddaughter, Ava Rose Hetherington; sister, Cheryl Bilski (Alex); two brothers, Jerry Kinnear (Judy) and Mike Kinnear (Linda) and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Side Baptist Church, 8184 Peach St. #4795, Erie, PA 16509.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -