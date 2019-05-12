Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Bishop


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin Bishop Obituary
Melvin Bishop, age 86, of Erie, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Saint Vincent Medical Center Southside, in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born October 14, 1932 in Dubois, Pa., son of the late Earl and Clara Wilson Bishop.

Melvin was a meat cutter and loved gardening and bass fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Bishop in 2004.

Private arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.

Send Condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now