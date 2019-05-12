|
Melvin Bishop, age 86, of Erie, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Saint Vincent Medical Center Southside, in Jacksonville, Fla.
He was born October 14, 1932 in Dubois, Pa., son of the late Earl and Clara Wilson Bishop.
Melvin was a meat cutter and loved gardening and bass fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Bishop in 2004.
Private arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Send Condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019