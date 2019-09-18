|
Melvin F. Ellenberger, 92, a resident of the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, passed away peacefully, on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., on January 22, 1927, a son of the late Foster and Frances Ebersole Ellenberger.
Melvin served in the United States Navy as a medic during World War II, and worked as an overhead crane operator at Hammermill Paper Company for 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking and bowling in the Eastway Lanes Mixed Bowling League.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Angela Perezchica, Donald Perezchica, and Kimberly Morey; one great-grandchild, Julian Ray Fisher; and four brothers, Dwayne Ellenberger and three brothers in infancy.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Retta Shellhammer Ellenberger; two daughters, Marsha Fisher and her husband, Raymond Jr., of Erie, and Barbara Perezchica and her husband, Martin, of California; one son, Donald Arner and his wife, Susan, of Erie; nine grandchildren, Kimberly and Retta Perezchica, Jeffrey Morey, Donald and Nicholas Arner, Melanie Sprickman, Raymond Fisher III, Christopher and Toni Marie Fisher; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Kenny Ellenberger of Punxsutawney; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home Gazebo on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019