Melvin J. Samick, age 91, of Erie passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Home of Erie. Born January 17, 1928 in Erie he was a son of the late Andrew and Josephine (Lanzel) Samick.
Melvin was a veteran in the Marine Corps serving the United States during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Bucyrus Erie as an assembler in the paint department for many years. He later worked as a realtor and transporting cars.
He was a longtime parishioner at St. George Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council there. Melvin enjoyed camping, reading and most of all spending time with his beloved wife, Virginia.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Linda O'Connor and Julie Van Volkenburg; and a brother, Robert Samick.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Virginia (Brown) Samick; three children, Melvin Samick, Jr., wife Yvette, of Huntington Beach, Calif., Rebecca Hilling, husband Michael, and Christopher Samick, wife Mary, all of Erie; eight grandchildren, Jeff Van Volkenburg, wife Julia, Jennifer Beightol, husband Michael, Joanna Lorei, husband Craig, Sarah McKelvey, Ryan O'Connor, Benjamin Hilling, Madelyn Hilling, and Nicholas Samick; five great-grandchildren, David and Julianna Van Volkenburg; Mikey and Julienne Beightol, and Calvin Lorei; a step-granddaughter, Brianne, and a special nephew, Michael J. Fox, wife Kathleen, of Rocky River, Ohio; great-nephews, Dr. William Fox, of Dallas, Texas, and Daniel Fox, wife Claire, of Chicago; and in-laws in the Brown, Stolarski, and Hewett families.
Friends are invited to a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the chapel at St. Joseph's Apartments, 517 Maryland Ave. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie VA Medical Center General Patient Needs Fund (Fund #1002), Attention: Voluntary Office (135), 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2019