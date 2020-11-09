1/2
Melvin M. Gehr
1931 - 2020
Melvin M. Gehr, age 89, of North East, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center at Springhill.

He was born on September 8, 1931 in Shermansville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Marshall and Sarah (Wescott) Gehr.

Melvin was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army as a transporter. He was formerly employed as an over the road truck driver by Lake Erie Trucking. Melvin enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling, and sailing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Marie (Carnes) Gehr; son, Mark; and sisters, Thelma, Eleanor, and Marge.

Melvin is survived by his daughters, Debra Sterrett (David) of Girard and Katherine Mueller (Edward) of Butler; brother, Wayne Gehr (Evelyn) of Jamestown; sisters Dorothy Wheeling of Cochranton and Evelyn Spencer (Hershel) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Michelle, Lindsey, and Justin; great-grandchildren, Cody, Sophie, Ezra, Hunter, and Autumn; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 5:00 p.m. with Full Military Honors. All COVID-19 safety measures will be observed. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
