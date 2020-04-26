|
Melvyn (Mel) Grier Rote, 81, was born in Kane, Pa. on May 1, 1938 and passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He grew up in Smethport, Pa., the son of the late Robert Floyd Rote and Geraldine Elizabeth Watson Rote.
"Mel" graduated from Smethport High School where he was a gifted basketball player. He loved all sports and excelled in many of them. When he was young, he was a "Little Leaguer", and during his teens, coached Little League. He planned on being a professional baseball player for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but an injury while in the army prevented that. He was quite good at golf also and made a hole in one at Pleasant Hills Golf Course in Pittsburgh.
After three years in the army, he studied some business courses at Gannon University. He managed various stores for Uniroyal including those in Erie, Pa. Mel went into business for himself under the name of Rote's Tire Service, Inc. for a number of years. He then worked for Export Tire, near Murrysville, Pa. until he retired in 2003. Mel was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 1996 but was able to remain active until well into 2016.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Noressa Murphy.
Mel is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathryn. He was a very devoted husband, and loving father of three adopted daughters, Susan Rote-Cason, Julie Rote-Schneider and Mary Lynn Rote, as well as one son, Michael Rote and his fiancé Cheryl Staszewski. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Stephanie Schneider, R. Michael Schneider, Lyrica Arvelo, Shakira Cason, Taylor Mickel, Trenton Mickel and Sarah Whitehill and three great-grandsons: Lycai Arvelo, Gian Arvelo and Javion Warren. Additionally, Mel has a sister-in-law, JoAnn Chalupczynski and three brothers-in-law, Chuck Chalupczynski, Robert Auer and Thomas Murphy, plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins, especially Cindy Breece.
The family wishes to thank those at PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home for the good care Mel received there. Family Hospice of Erie also was helpful.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, a prayer service will be celebrated by Fr. John Jacquel of St. John/Holy Rosary Parish for the family. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 509 E. 26th St., Erie, 16504; Make A Wish Foundation, 1001 State St # 502, Erie, PA 16501; or the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA 16506.
