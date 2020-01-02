|
Merle Dennis "Dennie" Hess, joined his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy Hess, in Heaven on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. Merle was born in Erie on October 14, 1941, son of the late Henry and Doris Wilamowski.
In addition to his parents and wife, Merle was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Dennis Hess; and his biological father, Edward Hess.
Merle will be dearly missed by many family and friends including his daughters, Sheila Kern (Bill), and Suzanne Alexander (Doug); his grandchildren, Kurt Slater (Meghan and great-grandson Jackson), Jillian Slater (Will), Zachary Hess (Jordan), Glenn Hoover III, and Rylee Hoover; along with beautiful step-grand and great-grandchildren that added additional joy.
Merle was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to being an outdoorsman, Merle was involved in the martial arts, enjoyed camping, drawing, watching movies and being around his loving family. He worked hard for many years at General Electric to provide for his family, often riding his bike to and from work. His love for his family was tenacious and he always made sure they felt safe and cared for. He was a wonderful example to them of what a Father, Papa and follower of Christ should be.
Merle provided many wonderful childhood memories for those who were lucky enough to call him "Papa". While camping at Cook Forest, playing cards and laughing around the campfire were always the highlights of the trip-even if some of the bathrooms were disgusting.
Merle had a quick wit and a sharp sense of humor. He often made people laugh by doing impressions-ranging from lines from his favorite action movies to Porky Pig. If that didn't work, he would let you style his hair.
Merle will be greatly missed by his family and friends. They are comforted knowing that he has joined his wife in Heaven.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Further visitation will be held at Grace Church, 7300 Grubb Road, McKean on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Malcolm Beall. Full Military Honors will follow, rendered by the American Legion Millcreek Post #773. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 2, 2020