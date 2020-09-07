1/1
Merle E. McWilliams
1930 - 2020
Merle E. McWilliams, age 89, of Waterford, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital, Erie. Born September 25, 1930 in Conneautville, PA, he was the son of Merle W. and Lida Eldridge McWilliams.

Merle graduated from Waterford Area High School in 1948, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys. He was an auto mechanic for 38 years, working for D.C. Humes in Waterford and Gary Miller Chrysler-Plymouth in Erie. He was a life member of the Union City Volunteer Fire Department with over 50 years of service, a member of the Moose Lodge 882 with a fellowship degree, and a member of the Siebenbuerger Club for 33 years.

Merle married Beatrice Reichart on September 8, 1950 in Union City, and she survives. Also surviving are three children- Hazel Thomas (Kenneth), Jerry McWilliams (Linda), and Randy McWilliams (Connie); his grandchildren- Steve and Kevin Thomas, Nathan, Aaron, Michael, and Markus McWilliams, Holly Taggart and Catherine Causby; and 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Further survivors include his sister Judy Delfft; sisters-in-law Janet McWilliams and Evelyn Merritt; brother-in-law Felix Reichart; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty ("Oak Hill Sweetheart") McWilliams and brother Clair McWilliams; brothers-in-law Frederick Smith, Gerald Reichart, Irvin Merritt, Jim Bennett, and James Delfft; and sisters-in-law Betty Meabon Bennett, Meta Smith, and Connie Reichart.

There will be no visiting hours due to the Covid virus. A private family service will be held at Waterford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Union City Volunteer Fire Department or Stancliff Hose Co. in Waterford. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 7, 2020.
