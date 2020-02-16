|
|
Merle J. Cole, 84, of Monroe Township, passed away on Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020 at Carington Park in Ashtabula. He was born March 19, 1935 in Monroe Twp., and was the son of Frank A. and Theodora (Kent) Cole, Sr., the last of their children to be born at home.
Merle graduated from Rowe High School in 1954. He served in the US Army before being honorably discharged.
Merle worked for Premix retiring in 2000 as a millwright, maintenance mechanic.
He belonged to the Cranesville Bible Church where he was an usher for many years. In his early years, he enjoyed farming, hunting, camping, snowmobiling, golfing, gardening, canning, antique tractors, but most of all, spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife Arlene Sydow Hall Cole, just shy of their fiftieth wedding anniversary; children, Allen Cole and Lori Hall Maurer both of Conneaut, and Andrew (Darlyn) Cole of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Michael (Nicolette) Maurer, Kathleen (Kevin) Nicholas and Annie (Todd) Krieger; great-grandchildren, Katelynne & Daniel Krieger, Baby Boy Maurer; siblings, Evelyn Burchfield, Carolyn (Tom) Rodgers, Frank A. (Patti) Cole, Jr., June Chess, Arlene R. Cole, Patricia (Don) Horwood, Dorma (Ron) Ebersole, Linda (Jim) Fralic and Janice (Wesley) Patterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Willard C. Hall, Jr; and his siblings, William Cole, Shirley Huston, Marian Sammis, Kathryn LaPlace and Thomas Cole.
Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Marcy Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Marcy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut with Rev. David Bousquet of Cranesville Bible Church and Rev. Dr. Michael Harper of North Hills Baptist of Sissonville, W. Va.
Burial will follow in East Conneaut with full military honors conducted by American Legion Cowle Post #151.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020