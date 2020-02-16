Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 593-4253
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Marcy Funeral Home
208 Liberty Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle J. Cole


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle J. Cole Obituary
Merle J. Cole, 84, of Monroe Township, passed away on Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020 at Carington Park in Ashtabula. He was born March 19, 1935 in Monroe Twp., and was the son of Frank A. and Theodora (Kent) Cole, Sr., the last of their children to be born at home.

Merle graduated from Rowe High School in 1954. He served in the US Army before being honorably discharged.

Merle worked for Premix retiring in 2000 as a millwright, maintenance mechanic.

He belonged to the Cranesville Bible Church where he was an usher for many years. In his early years, he enjoyed farming, hunting, camping, snowmobiling, golfing, gardening, canning, antique tractors, but most of all, spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Arlene Sydow Hall Cole, just shy of their fiftieth wedding anniversary; children, Allen Cole and Lori Hall Maurer both of Conneaut, and Andrew (Darlyn) Cole of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Michael (Nicolette) Maurer, Kathleen (Kevin) Nicholas and Annie (Todd) Krieger; great-grandchildren, Katelynne & Daniel Krieger, Baby Boy Maurer; siblings, Evelyn Burchfield, Carolyn (Tom) Rodgers, Frank A. (Patti) Cole, Jr., June Chess, Arlene R. Cole, Patricia (Don) Horwood, Dorma (Ron) Ebersole, Linda (Jim) Fralic and Janice (Wesley) Patterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Willard C. Hall, Jr; and his siblings, William Cole, Shirley Huston, Marian Sammis, Kathryn LaPlace and Thomas Cole.

Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Marcy Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Marcy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut with Rev. David Bousquet of Cranesville Bible Church and Rev. Dr. Michael Harper of North Hills Baptist of Sissonville, W. Va.

Burial will follow in East Conneaut with full military honors conducted by American Legion Cowle Post #151.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -