Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Merle W. Brown Sr.


1940 - 2019
Merle W. Brown Sr. Obituary
Merle W. Brown, Sr., age 79, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born in Washington County, Pa. on June 28, 1940, son of the late Paul and Geraldine Scott Brown.

Merle was a 22 year veteran serving with the US Army, retiring as a Sergeant and Green Beret. He was employed at A. Duchini, Inc., in their brickyard until his retirement. Merle was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed fishing and camping at Pymatuning Resort, and spending time with his family and friends.

Merle is lovingly survived by his wife, Debra Brown; stepdaughter, Shalena Coleman; his grandson, Devion; his children in the Erie area, Merle, Tyrell, Leroy and Brandi; his children in the Pittsburgh area, Lynn, Scottie, Jamie and Bradley; two sisters, Char and Renee; two brothers, Rodney and David; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Merle was preceded in death by an infant son, Merle; and three brothers, Paul, Ben and Jimmy Brown.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a Memorial Service being held at 1 p.m. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 12, 2019
