Merlyn R. Lindsley, Jr., 86, of Saegertown and formerly of Union City, passed away on Friday evening, February 7, 2020 at home.
He was born in Waterford, Pa. on August 19, 1933.
He is preceded in death by his father Merlin R. Lindsley, Sr., mother, Evelyn Louise (Shahan), and sister Ruth Ann Vogt-Cray.
He graduated from Waterford Academy, now Fort LeBeouf High School, in 1952. Upon graduation, he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving four years active duty and 12 years in the reserves.
He married Mildred (King) on November 27, 1957, and they celebrated 62 years together.
He worked at Snap-Tite, Inc in Union City, retiring after 35 years in May, 1995. He was very proud to have made tools for several N.A.S.A. Apollo missions and the U.S. Navy Underwater Sea Lab.
He was an all around outdoorsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing, with family and friends his whole life. He was also very creative in tying flies for fly fishing, that he used both himself and gave to friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Sally (Hagerty) and Sherri (Baker), with a combined nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
A celebration of life to be decided at a later date.
