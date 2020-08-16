Merrill J. "Murry" Hamilton, 94 years young, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Community Living Center, Erie.
He was born on March 28, 1926, in Hammond, Ind., a son of the late Milton E. and Marie (Delky) Hamilton.
As a boy he moved with his family from the Chicago area and graduated from the Millcreek High School, (now McDowell High School) in 1944.
As America was at war, Murry was inducted into the U.S. Army in October 1944 and deployed to the European Theater of Operations with the 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division arriving February of 1945. Murry received the Combat Infantry Badge, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze stars, the Good Conduct Medal, the Army Occupation Medal, the American Theater Ribbon, the Army Occupation Medal (Germany) and the World War Two Victory Medal.
Upon his discharge from the military in 1946, he returned to the Erie area and began working with his father in commercial construction and also worked for Erie Acoustical, a construction company, where he was a Foreman. He later worked with the Local #295 Lathers Union and the Local #81 Carpenters Union where he was a Foreman, retiring from there in 1991.
Murry loved skiing and was a well known ski instructor at Peek'n Peak Resort for many years. He was an avid golfer his entire life, being a member of the Elk Valley Senior League. He enjoyed his time bowling at the Siebenbuerger Club in Erie. Murry also was an avid pool player having a table at home as well as playing at the American Legion. He enjoyed boating with his family teaching them to water-ski. He also loved to take his family to look at fall foliage calling it "Leaf Peeping." He and his wife Verna, loved dancing for many years, and were well known as dancers throughout the area, especially the "Jitterbug." Murry also liked to have a Manhattan on occasion. He also would be found singing at public and family events. Murry's favorite artist included Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler.
He was a life member of the American Legion Post#494 Girard, over 40 years and a life member of the Edinboro-McKean VFW Post #740.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bill Davis; a brother, Milton Hamilton; and a great-grandchild, Angel Lynn Makay.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Verna L. (Yusko) Hamilton, whom he married on June 14, 1980, in Girard; four daughters, Jean Davis, Kathleen Pearson (Thomas), Tamela Makay (Stephen), and Cynthia Chuzie-McDowell (Steven Grettler); two sons, James Hamilton (Kathleen) and Gary W. Chuzie (Kimberly); a brother, Ronald Hamilton; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, at 4 p.m. followed by full military honors. Covid CDC guidelines will be followed
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, National Capitol Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
