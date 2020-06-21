Mertie Vacanti Williams Kibler
1922 - 2020
Mertie Vacanti Williams Kibler, 97, of Erie, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born September 27, 1922 in Linesville, Pa., a daughter of the late Anthony and Gertrude Thompson Vacanti.

Mertie was a graduate of Plainfield High School in Plainfield, N.J. She worked at GE for 35 years, retiring in 1983.

Mertie enjoyed bowling, pinochle, bingo and was an avid traveler.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Ann Lupo and her sister, Marjorie Wolfe.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Ferraro Williams of Fresno, Calif.; a daughter, Dolores "Dolly" M. Iannello (James) of Erie; and five grandchildren, Joseph Iannello, Scott Williams, Anita Rea, Chris Williams, and Wendy Gonzalez. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

No calling hours will be observed. Memorials may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
