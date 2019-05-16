Micaela Bowler, 99, of Erie, died peacefully on Saturday, May 11th, 2019.



A native of France, she was born on May 15th, 1919, daughter of the late Eugene Schambach and Marie Padros Schambach.



Micaela was a parishioner of St. Peter Cathedral since 1949, and served as a volunteer there for over ten years.



She enjoyed reading, knitting, quilting, and traveling back to Europe to visit her family.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John A. Bowler; her daughter, Michele Bowler; and her brother, J.E. Schambach.



Survivors include two daughters, Jeanette Stafford of Erie and Renee Weiss of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer Stafford and Joanna and Olivia Weiss; one great-grandchild, Samuel; and a niece and nephew, Christine and Georges Schambach, both of France.



Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday at St. Hippolyte Church, 25997 State Highway 27, Guys Mills, PA 16327. Burial will be at St. Hippolyte Cemetery.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, June 21st, at St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16501.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501, www.nwpafoodbank.org.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on May 16, 2019