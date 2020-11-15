Michael A. Bencivenga, age 65, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence. He succumbed to many complications of type 2 diabetes.
He was born in Erie on June 9, 1955, a son of the late Vincent E. Bencivenga and Gertrude M. Matczak Bencivenga Klemm.
Michael graduated from Tech Memorial High School and went on to receive an associate's degree in drafting from Triangle Tech. He served in the United States Navy.
Michael worked as a Draftsman and was employed at Gary Matczak Architects, and previously at the Owens-Illinois Corp.
He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the drums and trumpet. He was a member of several local bands including Legacy, Checkmate and Big Swing Face. Michael was also very active in the local Drum and Bugle Corps scene which included stints with the Northeast Shoreliners, Erie Excaliber, Erie Thunderbirds, Dunkirk Exempts and Fredonia Vanguard. He also played with the Hamburg N.Y. Kingsmen Alumni and the Steel City Ambassadors in Pittsburgh. He was considered the ultimate "utility man" who could play whatever instrument the corps needed the most. His greatest accomplishment was being a member of the Erie Thunderbirds Mini-Corps which won the Drum Corp Associates National Championship six times over the years. He also enjoyed hunting, camping and golf.
Michael is survived by a daughter, Cara Bencivenga; two siblings, Dominic Bencivenga (Marcy) and Roseanna Ward, as well as nephews, Michael A. and Christopher E. Bencivenga and Daniel Z. and Timothy J. Ward.
Arrangements are under the care of the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle St, Erie, PA 16502. There will be no visiting or memorial service at this time due to the coronavirus.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sqanctuary and Adoption Service, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505 or to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 S. Park Road, Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.