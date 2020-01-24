|
Michael A. Doyle, age 51, of North East, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on June 9, 1968, in Erie, Pa., the son of Mickey and Carol (Smith) Doyle of North East.
Michael was a veteran of the Gulf War, serving in the United States Navy as an air traffic controller. He graduated North East High School and was employed by Electric Materials in North East for over 25 years. Michael was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Joseph's Club. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, horse racing, and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Notre Dame football fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his best bud Aubrey.
Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Mari Doyle King; cousin, Patrick Arthur Doyle, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Mary Doyle; maternal grandparents, Lafayette and Margaret Smith; and mother-in-law, Peggy Butts.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lucinda Doyle of North East, whom he married on June 1, 1995; brother, Timothy Doyle; sister, Kelly Burger (James) of Butler, Pa.; children, Trista Wilson of North East, Chase Doyle (Julia) of North East, and Rylee Doyle of North East; grandchildren, Aubrey Wilson and Drew Boniconti; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake St., North East, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory's Church, 48 S. Pearl St., North East. Interment will be held at St. Gregory's Cemetery, with Full Military Honors. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
