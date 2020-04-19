Home

Leo Nedza Funeral Home
212 East Main Street
Sykesville, PA 15865
(814) 894-2230
Michael A. Girosky


1962 - 2020
Michael A. Girosky Obituary
Michael A. Girosky, 57, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Erie, after an extended illness. He was born on December 31, 1962, in Erie, a son of the late Charles and Victoria (Gruda) Girosky.

Michael attended Strong Vincent High School in Erie before joining the U.S. Army. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division and was also stationed in Aschaffenberg, Germany with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry. After the Army he graduated with the 21st Class of the Ross Leffler School of Conservation in Harrisburg and was a Wildlife Conservation Officer with the Pennsylvania Game Commission until his retirement last year. He loved cooking, fishing and being on his boat.

Michael is survived by two children, Kimberly (Aaron) Deal, of Columbus, Ohio and Kirk Girosky (Ashley Hall) of Erie, their mother, Jeanette Girosky also of Erie, and his cousins, Dave (Stephanie) Gruda and James (Dorie) Gruda of Sykesville. Michael leaves behind his beloved girlfriend, Christine (Tina) Kluczynski of Erie, his dear friend, Daniel Cooney of Erie and many other relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Jonathan.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville, with Fr. William Barron officiating. Burial will take place in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Sykesville.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020
