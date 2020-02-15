|
Michael Anthony Easterling, 59, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born September 14, 1960, to the late Willie Davis "W.D." Cooley, Jr.
He attended Christ Community Church under the leadership of Pastor Darrell Cook.
Mike is a graduate of Strong Vincent Class of '79. He earned All American Football Status and also was on the basketball team, earning him a football scholarship, where he attended Long Beach University in California.
Michael was a construction worker and was recognized as a very outstanding worker. He was employed by Bean Constriction, Pittman Construction, McCormick Construction and Keys Construction.
Michael never met a stranger, he was known for his smile. He was the life of the party. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved watching them play sports. He loved traveling and playing cards.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Alexis Easterling, a sister Michelle Easterling, a brother Lanny Ray McGowan and his maternal grandparents JD and Nevia Graves Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children Shelica Easterling, Anthony Easterling (Cathryn), Marcus Knight, Dominique Luczak, Auna and Joslynn Cooley, all of Erie, Pa., and Alexander and Aaron Easterling of Atlanta, Ga., his siblings Marlow Easterling of York, Pa., Gwendolyn Cooley and Willie Cooley of Erie, Pa., Jerome Odom (Barb) of Florida, Robert Odom (Debra) of Ohio and Loretta Wright (Earl) of Virginia, 18 grandchildren, two aunts Emma Lyons Gray and Myrtle Barnes (John), two uncles Donald Williams (Vickie) and John Sterling William, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and many adopted family members.
Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at Saint James AME Church, 236 East 11th Street, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., and a celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 noon with the Reverend Madonna Gary, M.Div., eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 15, 2020