Michael Anthony "Papi" Cox, age 36, of Wattsburg, formerly of Waco, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born in San Francisco, Calif., on February 13, 1983.
Michael had previously been an auto mechanic for a car dealership while living in Texas. He was a member of the Un 4 Seen Car and Truck Club, and was an avid fan of all super heroes, especially Batman and The Joker. Michael was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Michael is survived by his wife, Jodi M. Cox; his son, Michael Anthony; his sister, Jessica Eaton; two nephews, Kason and Gavin; and his brothers, Eric Marechaux, Ken Mattison, Brett Berryhill, Kevin Thomas, Mikey Salah, and Mike Rios.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Dubois Breault; and a niece, Faith.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Michael's family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 23, 2019