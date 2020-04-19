|
Michael Anthony Spellman, age 58, of Erie, formerly of North East, passed away on Wednesday, April 15th, surrounded by his wife, children, siblings and father.
He was born on August 29, 1961, in Erie, Pa., the son of William Spellman of Ripley, N.Y. and the late Marie (Muscarella) Spellman.
Mike attended Ripley Central High School and later served his country in the United States Navy as a Boiler Tech and a Hull Tech on the USS Forrest Sherman. He was employed by Welch Foods in North East for 19 years as a filter press operator. He was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Joseph Club, North East American Legion Post 105, and the North East VFW Post 4789. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Mike will always be remembered for his sense of humor and quick wit. There was no line he wouldn't cross to make someone laugh. He had a kind heart; his family were his friends and his friends were his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen (Giles) Spellman, whom he married on August 23, 2014; children, Josh Spellman (Kayla) of Harborcreek, Michael Spellman Jr. (Tyler) of North East, Amanda Spellman of North East, Ryan Weigle (Katie) of Louisville, Ky., and Carson Sontag of Lexington, Ky.; siblings, Jon Spellman of Ripley, Mary Jo Spoon (Ray) of Harborcreek, Sandra Holmes (Gene) of North East, Donald Spellman (Margaret) of Ripley, Richard Spellman of Erie, and Lynn Yori (Michael) of North East; grandchildren, Dominic, Rylee, Archer, Harvey, Luke, Charlotte, Reagan, Paisley, Ava, and Colton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, Pa.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
