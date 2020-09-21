1/2
Michael B. Moske
Michael B. Moske, age 69, of Harborcreek Township, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes, on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born in Erie, on May 21, 1951, son of the late Bernard and Rosemary (Hoffman) Moske.

Mike was a 1969 graduate of Cathedral Preparatory School. He was employed for over 40 years as a master plumber by the Scobell Co., Inc. and the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #47. Mike had also been self-employed, having owned and operated a business for several years prior to his retirement. He was a respected businessman having earned the loyalty and trust of loved ones by the honest and honorable manner in which he conducted himself.

Mike enjoyed meticulously maintaining his yard, especially his flower and vegetable gardens. More than anything, he was a true "family man" whose first priority was to be a rock for his wife and children and to be a good Papa to his beloved grandchildren. Mike will be long remembered by family and friends alike for his good soul and his kindness and generosity. To know Mike was to respect him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Moske; and a beloved grandson, James D. Bigley.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Ja-ne`t L. (Whitney) Moske; two sons, Scott and Tony Bigley; two sisters, Carol Corbin (Ken) and Stephanie Muzzy (Doug); seven grandchildren, Roger, Amelia, Claire, Michael, Alex, Zohie, Corrine and Logan; his pet dog, Toby; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend the Funeral Service there on Thursday at 11 a.m. Following the service, Mike will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to the charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
