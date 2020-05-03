|
|
Michael C. Buffalo, 71, of Jamaica Beach, Texas, passed away on April 26, 2020. Michael was born in Passaic, New Jersey.
He graduated from Lodi High School and afterward served in the U.S. Army active duty from 1967-1973. He continued his service with the Army Reserve until he retired as a Major in the Army Nurse Corps in 2002.
Michael earned his Practical Nurse Associates, his Registered Nurse degree, then later his Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, and a Ph.D. in Health Care Education, focusing on pediatric nursing.
Michael worked at General Electric, Hamot Hospital in critical care, later transitioning to the burn unit. He then worked at Shriners Burns Hospital and UTMB Blocker Burn Unit. He contracted work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Defense, Defense Medical Readiness Training Institute, DMAT (Burn Disaster Response), American Heart Association, American Burn Association, Emergency Nurse Association, Physicians for Peace, Life Flight, and Fundacion Michou y Mau. After retiring from Shriners, he started his own consulting company, Buffalo Consulting. There are so many certificates and affiliations that if it had an acronym, Michael was involved.
Michael was married to Joyce on August 12, 1972.
He is survived by Joyce; his children, Michael J. and Sara Buffalo and Michelle Hinojosa; grandchildren, Janelle, Carmine, and Kindall; brother-in-law, Gary Cumming, wife Susan; nephew, Matthew; and niece, Elizabeth. He was remarkably close to his cousins, Anita Cannizzaro Herbert and Dyan Sutton.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Michael L. and Felice Buffalo.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Michael C. Buffalo, may be made to the , Gulf Coast Chapter 5433 Westheimer, Ste. 300, Houston, TX 77056.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020