|
|
Michael C. Vorberger, Sr., age 70, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
He was born in Erie, on August 9, 1948, a son of the late John W. Vorberger, Sr. and Audrey (Manning) Amidon.
Michael took Commercial Art at Tech Memorial, and graduated in 1966. He was a top salesman with Erie Beer Company for 25 years.
He was also a great craftsman and artist, and the creator of Dimples, the animated golf character with attitude. He was a stellar golfer and a former member of Lawrence Park Golf Club. He also loved baseball and was a star player in his younger days.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael C. Vorberger, Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Michele Vorberger; three granddaughters, Danielle Vorberger, Ashley Vorberger and Emily Peoples; two great-granddaughters, Maryanna and Alaina Peoples; three siblings, Mary Pat Wheeling, John W. Vorberger, Jr., his wife Mary and James F. Vorberger, his wife Bonnie; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was greatly loved by all his family.
Services and burial are private, at the convenience of the family. Services are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019