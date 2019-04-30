|
|
Michael C. W. Lindemuth, age 21, of Edinboro, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born in Lansing, Mich., on July 7, 1997, a son of Dr. Angela (Palys) Lindemuth and Dr. Clayton C. Lindemuth.
Michael graduated from General McLane High School in 2016 and attended Erie County Technical School. He was currently working at Best Buy, where he was a wizard with computers and was able to fix any technical issues. He enjoyed modifying and working on cars in his spare time and building model train displays. He loved traveling with his family, especially their recent trip to Greece.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Andrew Lindemuth; his maternal grandmother, Chryssanthe Palys, both of Florida; and his girlfriend, Miranda Hammond and their cat, Calista.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 30, 2019