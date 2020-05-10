Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hirt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles Frog Hirt


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Charles Frog Hirt Obituary
Michael Charles "Frog" Hirt, age 68, of Erie, died at home, with his family by his side, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1951, to the late David Hirt and Geraldine Hirt Cooper.

Michael was a machinist who worked at several local companies, he and his brother also worked together at "Joel's Garage." He was a talented artist, working in stained glass learning the trade from Rudy Waros while working on the windows at St. Peter's Cathedral, he worked for Tirpak Construction and then independently on churches in the tristate area.

He loved motorcycles, especially old Indians and Harleys and the riding community. He also played bass in several local bands.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Joel and Jerry (Greazy) Hirt.

He is survived by his son Gabe (Katy) Hirt, his daughter Emily Hirt (fiancé Bryant), his former wife Julie Hirt, who along with his children cared for him in his final days, his sister Laura Klehamer, and nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his close friends Brian, Ray, Matt, Doobie, Marty and John.

Private arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St.; condolences can be sent at Burtonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Injured Motorcyclist Riders Foundation (IMRF), 9353 Eureka Road, Girard, PA 16417, or to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 East 10th St, Erie, PA 16511.

The family would like to thank UPMC Hospice for their support and care given Michael during this difficult time.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -