Michael Charles "Frog" Hirt, age 68, of Erie, died at home, with his family by his side, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1951, to the late David Hirt and Geraldine Hirt Cooper.
Michael was a machinist who worked at several local companies, he and his brother also worked together at "Joel's Garage." He was a talented artist, working in stained glass learning the trade from Rudy Waros while working on the windows at St. Peter's Cathedral, he worked for Tirpak Construction and then independently on churches in the tristate area.
He loved motorcycles, especially old Indians and Harleys and the riding community. He also played bass in several local bands.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Joel and Jerry (Greazy) Hirt.
He is survived by his son Gabe (Katy) Hirt, his daughter Emily Hirt (fiancé Bryant), his former wife Julie Hirt, who along with his children cared for him in his final days, his sister Laura Klehamer, and nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his close friends Brian, Ray, Matt, Doobie, Marty and John.
Private arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St.; condolences can be sent at Burtonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Injured Motorcyclist Riders Foundation (IMRF), 9353 Eureka Road, Girard, PA 16417, or to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 East 10th St, Erie, PA 16511.
The family would like to thank UPMC Hospice for their support and care given Michael during this difficult time.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020