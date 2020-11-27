Pastor Michael Coles, age 68, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Lexington, Ky., on June 18, 1952 to the late George and Myrtle Coles.
After being ordained by Reverend Allen B. Green, Pastor Coles served as a minister at Second Baptist Church for several years, and later on served as the Senior Pastor at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church for the past 15 ½ years. He served on the board of various pastoral organizations, including the African American Concerned Clergy. Pastor Coles also served as an associate with the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home. He enjoyed singing, joking, people in general, fashion, and was a literacy advocate.
In addition to his parents, Pastor Coles is preceded in death by his brother, Hershel Coles.
Pastor Coles is survived by his beloved wife, Merlynn (Phillips) Coles, daughter Terrica Coles of Kentucky, sons Joshua Coles of Erie, Michael Coles, Jr. of Erie, Jonathan Gavin of Erie, James Smith of Maryland, Ricky Smith of Erie, Michael Morris of Erie, daughter-in-law Simone Smith, 11 grandchildren, Damuree Gavin, Courtney Smith, Jonathan Gavin, Jr., Kadence Smith, Joahnise Rodriquez, James Smith, Jr. Joshua Coles, Jr., Daymere Coles, Jasmine Williams, Alaina Thornton, and Mijaun Clark, great granddaughter Salem Williams, mother-in-law Ruby Carr, brother Bobby Coles of Lexington, Ky., niece Becky Coles of Lexington, Ky., very dear cousin Jeff Coles, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Following all current Covid-19 guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 155 E. 21st St. Erie, PA 16503 on Friday, November 27, 2020 where Pastor Coles will lie in state from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and again on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th St. Erie, PA 16504 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may also attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299
and https://www.facebook.com/Second-Baptist-Church-381180425564665
and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/HIGGY1800
Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Arrangements are handled by Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
