Michael Curtis Hales (Coleon), age 59, of Erie, Formerly of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Laurel, Miss., March 15, 1961 to Mary Hales and Samuel Crosby.
Michael was a very hard working man, he worked many jobs over his life. He loved dancing, and listening to WERG Radio, requesting his favorite songs.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his children, Tanisha Phillips, Michelle Hales, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is further survived by four sisters, Edna Hales (Leoroy) of Erie, Cariln, Cheryl, and Cassandra Crosby, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, brothers Morono, Christopher, and Carey Crosby, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He leaves behind a longtime friend who holds a special place in his heart, Willameana McLaurin, and many children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, uncles, and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by a special aunt, Sarah Jones.
Friends are invited to call on the family, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon, at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th St., Erie, PA 16504, with Pastor Lamont A. Higginbottom presiding. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
.
.