Michael D. DiSanti, age 76, of Harborcreek, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Erie, on July 13, 1944, he was a son of the late Dominick and Theresa (Damico) DiSanti.
Michael graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1963 with a certificate in carpentry. He retired from General Electric on January 1, 2005 after 40 years of service in the maintenance department.
He was skilled at creating furniture from wood and selling them at craft shows in the area. Michael was a member of the G.E. Train Club which included constructing HO Gauge layouts. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Steeler's fan.
Michael loved traveling with his family and friends. He enjoyed life, always had a joke to share, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was known for producing cherry wine and his secret pizza sauce recipe. Michael will be missed by his friends from the Breakfast Club.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Michaelson; and two nieces, Kelly Ann Kuzmin and Kelly L. DiSanti.
Michael is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife of 55 years, Ellen (Kuzmin) DiSanti; two sons, Craig (Judith) DiSanti of Pittsburgh and Douglas DiSanti of Harborcreek; granddaughter, Isabella; a brother, David (Myrna) DiSanti; a sister, Carolyn Mergler; a brother-in-law, David (Barbara) Kuzmin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., and attend a Funeral Mass on Monday at St. James R. C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Rd. at 10:00 a.m. All CDC COVID 19 restrictions will be observed - masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. James Scholarship Fund, 2602 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510, or to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 345 East 9th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.