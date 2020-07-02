Michael D. "Killer Bee" Ernst, Sr., age 58, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Erie, on August 15, 1961, to the late William C. Ernst, Sr. and Wilma J. (Ponzy) Daniels.
Michael enjoyed boxing and was a two-time Golden Glove Champion, earning him the nickname "Killer Bee," and he was inducted into the Lower East Side Federation's Hall of Fame. He served his country in the U.S. Army, and most recently he worked as an electrician with Neil Electric. Michael was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Iron Wings Motorcycle Club and lived and died doing what he loved.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Jamie Hesselschwardt (Trey) of Ney, Ohio, sons Michael Ernst Jr. of Erie, Christopher Ernst (Tara) of Erie, and John Ernst of Erie, sisters Pam Lamp (Rich) of Hartselle, Ala. and Michelle Ernst of Erie, brothers William "Bill" Ernst Jr., Phillip Ernst (Julie), Richard Ernst, and David Ernst (Deborah), all of Erie, four grandchildren, Kameryn, Jones, Charleston, and Kaydence, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 8:00 p.m., with Mike Smith of the Iron Wings Motorcycle Club officiating. Family and friends that cannot make the service are invited to attend virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
