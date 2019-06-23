|
Michael D. G. "Mikey" Glover, Sr., age 36, of Erie, passed away in Florida, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, as the result of a vehicle accident. He was born in Erie, on August 30, 1982, son of Donald, Sr. and Rose Glover.
Mikey had previously worked at Presque Isle Downs as a hot walker and groomer. He was presently working in boat repair in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Mikey enjoyed music, especially Michael Jackson, and spending time with his children and nieces and nephews. He loved being with his family. Mikey was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mikey is survived by his wife, Christine Glover; four children, Dominic Ginnery, and Kristyona, Mykol, Jr., and Delvaughn Glover; two brothers, Robert and Darwin Gavin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Glover, Jr.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday, June 25th at 5 p.m. at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 160 West 20th Street. Contributions may be designated to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019