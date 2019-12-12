|
Michael D. Konetsky, age 57, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, following his courageous battle with small cell lung cancer. He was born in Oil City, on March 28, 1962, son of the late Edward J. and Rita M. (Mendenhall) Konetsky.
Mike attended Harbor Creek High School. He was employed by the Harbor Creek School District in the maintenance department for over 20 years. Mike was also employed on a part-time basis by La Grand Elite Limousine for 20 years.
Mike was a firefighter with the Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Department, where he was currently serving as President. He also previously served as a firefighter and past chief of Fairfield Hose Company Volunteer Fire Department.
Mike was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He also enjoyed hunting, watching football, dirt track racing and NASCAR racing. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his grandsons, especially watching their sporting events and cheering them on as their biggest fan.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph E. Konetsky; his father-in-law, Ronald C. Reichert; and a nephew, Joshua Konetsky.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 39 years, Char M. (Reichert) Konetsky, whom he wed on February 22, 1980; his daughter, Michelle M. DeMay (Darrick); two grandsons, Brandon and Evan DeMay; his mother-in-law, Rosemarie Reichert; one great-nephew, Isaiah; and many nieces and nephews.
The Konetsky Family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the Millcreek Community Hospital, Harbor Creek School District and LPFD families for the loving care and compassion extended to them during Mike's illness.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call upon the family at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church at 11 a.m. Following the Funeral Mass, Mike will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence Park Volunteer Fire Department, 4102 Main St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019