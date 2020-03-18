|
|
Michael D. Ormsbee, age 70, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
He was born in Erie, on July 3, 1949, a son of the late Leslie E. "Bus" and Marjorie (Douglas) Ormsbee.
Mike served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a drill press operator at Zurn Industries for 30 years until his retirement in 2015.
He was an avid bowler and member of the 700 Club. He was the secretary of the Thursday 629 league at Eastway Lanes.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Ormsbee.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Cheryl (Wachter) Ormsbee; his children, Michelle Ormsbee Bach, husband Bryan of Erie, Christopher Ormsbee of Erie, Corey Ormsbee, fiancée Amy Erickson of Buffalo, Mason Ormsbee of Buffalo; a stepson, Michael Daniels of Erie; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Patricia Klein, husband Allan of Clarksville, Tenn. and Barbara Hintz, husband Mick of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to the national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family, with burial at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may to the family in care of the Brugger Funeral Home & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 18, 2020