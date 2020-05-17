|
Michael D. Perales, age 46, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, Pa. on August 17, 1973, a son to Carla (John) Peebles and Ruben (Roxanne) Perales, both of Erie.
Prior to illness, Michael had worked for many years in San Diego, Calif. within the Department of Corrections. He returned to Erie to be closer to his parents in the last several years.
Michael loved his family, enjoyed and coached his children in soccer and other activities and in his younger years, loved his outdoor adventures with his father and family members. He also loved playing baseball and softball in both his youth and into adulthood.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Jeniffer of San Diego along with their two sons Taylor Michael and Cameron John. He is also survived by three brothers Shaun (Sarah) Peebles; Matthew (Carolyn) Perales and their daughter "Charley"; and Thomas Perales. Additionally, Michael's sister Amanda Perales and her three children Casey, Cecilia, and Camila. He is further survived by his Aunt Maria Linerea, Aunt Irene Keating, Uncle Ernest Perales and Aunt Irma Perales.
In addition to his grandparents, Michael is preceded in death by his uncles Manuel Perales Jr. and Pete Perales.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Erie, PA 16506. Due to the current circumstances, services are private.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020