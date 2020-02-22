|
|
Michael E. Anen Sr., age 70, died peacefully at his home in Waterford, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Chicago, Ill., on May 27, 1949, he was the son of the late George and Lena Commander Anen.
Mike was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during Vietnam. He was a skilled carpenter, having worked in the union for many years before becoming self-employed. His favorite hobbies were hunting, playing golf, spending time with his grandkids, and enjoying his many friends. His best memories were hunting with his son and grandson.
Preceding him in death were his step-granddaughter, Kayla Skinner; and his stepbrother, William "Billy" Rossi.
Remaining family members include his lifelong companion and fiancée, Marie E. "Betsy" Monn; a son, Michael E. Anen Jr. and wife Judy of Waterford; two daughters, Kristin Lilly and husband Rob of Millcreek, and Nicole Mioduszewski and husband Ed of Union City; two stepchildren, Carrie Binney and husband Chad, and Christopher Hunt, all of Waterford; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Alaina, Alanna, Joshua, and Mya "Scooter;" and a stepbrother, Larry Rossi.
A memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Waterford on Monday, February 24th at 6:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Tori Heath. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 22, 2020