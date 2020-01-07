|
Michael Edward Hinkel, Sr., age 63, of Erie, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, January 4th, 2020.
Mike was born in Chicago, Ill., on February 6th, 1956 to Edward William and Norma Jean Hinkel (Denson). Mike graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1974 where he made his mark as a standout on the football field, for which he was inducted into the Cathedral Prep Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
He married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Nies, on April 15th, 1978. Together they raised two sons, Mike Jr. and Ed.
He worked for C.A. Curtze, Specialty Steak division until his retirement. His true passions were family, fishing, coaching, supporting his son's on the athletic field, and most recently, taking part in his grandchildren's activities. He also enjoyed spending time and helping out at the family cottage.
Mike is survived by his wife, Peggy; his sisters, Cathy, Carla, and Judy; his son, Mike, wife Meggen; his son, Ed, wife Keely; his grandchildren, Holton & Huxin; his parents-in-law, Marion and James Nies along with numerous brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Norma, and his brother, Gregory.
Friends may call on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Thursday at St. Jude Church at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct charitable contributions to Cathedral Preparatory school or a .
