Michael Eric Prindle, age 47, of Erie, passed away from a short illness on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in Erie on December 6, 1971, son of Kathryn Prindle and the late John Prindle.
Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his daughter, Jordan Russell; three brothers, Mark, Christopher, and Eric Prindle; five sisters, Darlene Campbell, Laura Guarino, Cyrel Miller, Rebecca Graves, and Catherine Prindle; and grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019