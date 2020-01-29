Home

Michael Dombrowski
Michael G. Dombrowski Obituary
December 25, 1954-January 17, 2020

Michael G. Dombrowski, 65, of Whitefish Bay, Wisc., formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020 in hospice at Eastcastle Place, Milwaukee, Wisc.

He was born on December 25, 1954 in Erie, Pa. and was the son of Raymond and Mary Eileen Dombrowski.

Mike was a graduate of Cathedral Prep, Allegheny College and University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

A resident of the Milwaukee area for over 30 years, Mike was a corporate attorney for Firstar/U.S. Bank and Metavante/FIS Global before finishing his career and retiring from FIS Global.

During his retirement, Mike enjoyed reading, history, sports and politics. He also enjoyed daily walks with his wife in their neighborhood.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Monica Stariha. He is also survived by his brother Neil (Lynn Snyder) Dombrowski and sister Mary Jean (James) Cromartie. Mike was also lovingly surrounded by his in-laws, Michael (Resa) Stariha, Nadine Petrone and Ron (Rhonda) Stariha, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jim Petrone, his mother and father-in-law, and his parents.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 29, 2020
