Michael G. McCumber, age 46, of North East, died on Monday, June 10, 2019, due to an automobile accident.
He was born on October 29, 1972, in Erie, Pa., to the late Victor McCumber and Dorothy ( Kozloski ) Francis.
He graduated North East High School and was currently employed by the North East Borough Waste Water Treatment Facility, as a superintendent, for the past 14 years.
Mike loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He had a smile that lit up a room, a great sense of humor, and lived for his family, work, music, video games, and his dogs; he will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Michele Dessingy; and mother-in-law, Virginia Triana.
Michael is survived by his wife of 18 years, Denise (Triana) McCumber, whom he married in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 17, 2001; daughters, Marissa McCumber (Ryan) and Danielle McCumber; a sister, Maureen Moraski; and a brother Mark McCumber, all of North East; aunts, Kay DuMond of Florida and Carol Mellin of Ripley; a father-in-law, Nicholas Triana of North East; and grandchildren, Damian and Emma McCord, and Edward Bootes.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 13, 2019